Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,185.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 46.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Shares of PH stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

