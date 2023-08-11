Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.6 %

JBL opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $115.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

