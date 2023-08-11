W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

