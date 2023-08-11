DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after buying an additional 938,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Up 2.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock worth $1,493,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

