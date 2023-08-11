Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $478,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $106.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

