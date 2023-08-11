John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.08% of John Wiley & Sons worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 0.99. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

