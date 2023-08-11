Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 103.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Haleon by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 274,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 28.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Haleon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

