Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

