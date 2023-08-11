Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 250,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of European Wax Center worth $23,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). European Wax Center had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

