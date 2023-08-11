Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 285.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,488 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BWA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

