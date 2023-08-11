Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 21,535.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,484 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

