Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.33.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $228.32 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.