NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $78,664,454. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $6,119.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6,154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,707.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

