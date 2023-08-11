Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.