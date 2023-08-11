Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.01 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

