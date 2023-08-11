Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 46,128 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $22,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

