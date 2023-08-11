Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.