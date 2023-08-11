Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

