Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $5,627,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

