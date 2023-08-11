Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

BR opened at $179.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.