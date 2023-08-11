Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

