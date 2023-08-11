Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,045 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

