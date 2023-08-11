Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

