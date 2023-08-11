Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,710 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3,063.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 31.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 80.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 485,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.88 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

