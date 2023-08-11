Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PPG opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

