Zeit Capital LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $698,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

