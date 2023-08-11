Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,724 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

