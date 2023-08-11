Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BC opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

