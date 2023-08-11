Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 93,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

RF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

