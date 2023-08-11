Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NIO by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

