Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,113 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.42.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $434.17 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $437.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

