Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 27,646 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,327,384 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

