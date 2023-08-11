Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

