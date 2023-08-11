Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 229.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.