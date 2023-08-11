Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,041 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

