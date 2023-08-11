Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -227.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

