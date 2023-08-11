Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 343 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Ball Price Performance
BALL opened at $56.86 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
