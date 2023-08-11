Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,411 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 259,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

