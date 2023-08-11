JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

