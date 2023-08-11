Metis Global Partners LLC Has $589,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

