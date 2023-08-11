Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 27.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

