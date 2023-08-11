Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.