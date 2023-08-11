Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.31 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

