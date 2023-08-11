Truepoint Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

