Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.01 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $359.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

