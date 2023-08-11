Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,368 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

