JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 89,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,434,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 969,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPM opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

