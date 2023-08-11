Campbell Wealth Management Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

