Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

