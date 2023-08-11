790 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

